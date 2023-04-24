Will Europe recede into macroeconomic instability with its proposed new fiscal rule?

Highlights A German non-paper has proposed debt reduction targets for EU nations, similar to that of post 2008 financial crisis Countries have to reduce debt by cutting spending and raising taxes Austerity measures adopted in aftermath of 2008 financial crisis led to deep recessions in some nations In November 2022, the EC had proposed a flexible path to debt reduction Imposing a common fiscal rule on all EU nations could induce an unacceptable GDP contraction in countries that have low debt and high standards...