Will disquiet within TMC in Bengal check Mamata's national ambitions?

Sayantan Ghosh

During the 2021 Bengal assembly elections, it became clear that a shift of power is happening within the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state leadership, the Opposition's main target was Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of the TMC chief.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee runs a one-leader show within the TMC, and has been grooming her nephew for over 10 years now to take over the reins. During this polls, the extent of his power within the party and state machinery became evident to the public.

With a shift in power, a section within the TMC started showing signs of disquiet. Just after the elections, Mamata Banerjee made Abhishek Banerjee the sole national general secretary of the party, and set the goal of going national.

Also, on January 8, Abhishek Banerjee took a stand that was opposite to what Mamata Banerjee’s government had taken. He said that for the next two months every religious and cultural programme was to be put on hold, in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Not too long ago Mamata Banerjee had allowed conducting the Gangasgar Mela.

Mamata Banerjee herself has sensed the growing disquiet within the party, and on January 27, while holding an internal meeting, she assured to give more time to the organisation.

A fortnight back Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency Diamond Harbour was in the news when 53,203 COVID-19 tests were conducted — this at a time when the overall testing across West Bengal was 65,000. This ‘Diamond Harbour Model’ — where the focus was on one constituency and he took decisions contrary to those issued by the state government — did not sit well with many leaders within the TMC, with Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee speaking against Abhishek Banerjee’s actions. The TMC immediately held a press conference and warned leaders against making public statements.

This is not the first time that problems have erupted from within the TMC. It is not that the TMC has been a quite house with everyone adhering to the leadership’s views. Mukul Roy, who was the second-most powerful leader in the TMC left the party and joined the BJP in 2017 opposing the growing influence of Abhishek Banerjee. Shortly before the 2021 polls, Mamata Banerjee’s confidante and an important leader in the Nandigram agitation, Suvendu Adhikari left the party to join the BJP. Here also Abhishek Banerjee's growing stature was believed to be the reason. After the 2021 polls, Roy has left the BJP, and came back to the TMC.

More than the ‘Diamond Harbour model’ conflict, it is Mamata Banerjee’s decision to tweak the party constitution that has irked many leaders. Reports suggests that Mamata Banerjee is all set to create the post of a national working president, and appoint Abhishek Banerjee to that post. He will be the all India face of the TMC, which is on a national expansion mode.

Several TMC leaders are uneasy with this plan. A majority of them have been with the TMC since its inception in 1998. They believe that if Abhishek Banerjee takes over the party reins, the old guard will be side lined. A similar scenario is currently playing out in the Congress with the old guard (especially the G-23) wary of the ways of siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Mamata Banerjee’s national ambitions are evident, with some even speculating that she has her eyes set on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The TMC has been expanding its base to other states; however, in Goa it’s having a bumpy ride so far.

While the TMC has come back to power in 2021, if the party turns its attention to other states and at the national level, anti-incumbency could set in in West Bengal quicker than expected by many. Moreover, it is to be seen how the people of West Bengal react when Mamata Banerjee turns her attention to the national level, because the 2021 vote was more for her than for the TMC.

The ambition of going national is natural, but the party will have to address the little signs of discontent from the early days itself, because West Bengal is still the nucleus of the TMC. A shift of power might irk some people, but a lack of empathy might be severely damaging for the TMC. The TMC must not move in hast, rather, take time its leaders and the people into confidence at every stage.