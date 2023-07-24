Will AI finally end our love affair with college?

Workers build homes in Lillington, North Carolina, US, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release housing starts figures on June 20. (Photographer: Bloomberg)

A lot of the conversation around the rise of artificial intelligence has focused on its threat to white-collar jobs and knowledge workers. What is to become of the brokers, traders, graphic designers, software engineers and an endless array of other professionals? Creatives long believed we’d be relatively immune to AI; could a soulless, non-sentient machine really infuse passion and humanity into art? Apparently yes.

As the youngest in our workforce begin to plot their higher education and career choices, the question of which professions and skill sets can withstand the next industrial revolution looms large. Is this the moment when university education loses luster? Will American society put a higher premium than before on skilled labor jobs? Will younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha be encouraged to matriculate to trade and vocational schools, certification programs, or apprenticeships instead of fixating on a bachelor’s degree?

Perhaps Gen Z decided to beat AI, and us, to the punch. There’s been a notable decline in the number of high school graduates aged 16 to 24 enrolling in college — from 69.1 percent in 2018 to 62 percent in the fall of 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The remote learning of the pandemic was an obvious trigger, but colleges have been back to in-person classes for two years now. Economic anxiety, student loan burdens, or shifting expectations about being able to earn a living without a degree could be motivating the change.

We saw the inverse the last time the world felt shaky: In the wake of the Great Recession, a record 70.1 percent of Millennial high school graduates enrolled in college. Instead of flocking to the supposed safety of a college degree, it’s possible factions of Gen Z are now embracing trade schools and apprenticeships. Or trying to be influencers perhaps, but that’s a discussion for another day.

For reasons associated with class and stigma, parents have long encouraged their children to ascend to desk jobs that result in soft hands and potential prestige. Trade schools and apprenticeships are seen as the backup if a four-year degree program doesn’t work out. Yet, there has always been a financial benefit to working in a trade, especially since it can mean entering the workforce with little to no student debt. It’s time to shift our thinking and allow young people to explore different career paths, particularly in trades that will be fairly protected against artificial intelligence, at least for a while.

Electricians, chefs, commercial drivers and telecommunications equipment technicians are among skilled workers who pay significantly less for their training than bachelor’s degree holders. Depending on the trade, the difference can run into tens of thousands of dollars. Some cities and states are investing in free or subsidised training to close labor gaps. New York City, for example, offers access training for cable installation, medical billing, food services and construction. There’s also the potential to earn while you learn, with government-backed tools like Apprenticeship Finder helping match people with openings. Grants, loans and scholarships are not just for the four-year college path either.

Granted, some college can still go a long way in terms of return on investment. A two-year associate degree with a focus on a technical skill could cost as little as $3,500 annually, or approximately $7,000 overall, for in-state students and yield a better return than a post-secondary non-degree award.

Even without an associate degree, some fields are growing faster than average and provide a solid income. Aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians attend specialised school and earn a median annual pay of $65,550. For telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, it’s $60,370 with some on-the-job training required. Of course, not every job facing a labor crunch pays well. Home health and personal care aides are in high demand, but with an average annual income of $30,000 they make that bachelor’s in English literature seem equally appealing.

Learning a trade can in the long-term position you to own a business or move up the managerial ranks within a company. You can set your own hours, hire employees to perform the tasks in which you are no longer interested or physically capable and train the next generation. Staying relevant and up to date is often significantly cheaper as well.

Of course, there will always be a value in higher education, particularly if you specialise. Nineteen of the 20 jobs with the highest median annual pay are in the medical field with the single exception being airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers. Nurse practitioners are expected to see the highest growth rate in the coming decade at 46 percent with a median salary of $120,680 and a master’s degree requirement. All five of the fastest-growing professions with a six-figure income require at least a bachelor’s degree.

However, the value of a college degree is often dramatically oversimplified. One dire statistic that often pops up is from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and Workforce, showing that those who elect not to pursue college earn 75 percent less than those who get a bachelor’s degree. This is based on census data which puts average lifetime earnings for those with a high school diploma or GED at $1.6 million, compared with $2.8 million for bachelor’s degree holders. Here’s the twist: That $2.8 million translates to roughly $70,000 in annual earnings during the working years and doesn’t factor in the cost of student debt. There are plenty of trade jobs that yield salaries averaging $70,000 with little to no debt required.

Think pieces will continue to be written about how we can better prepare college students and professionals to play defense against AI. Our critical thinking and contextual skills will, hopefully, be superior for years to come and we can infuse creative works with humanity. But we should also be playing defense by considering the industries and careers that AI and robotics will take much longer to infiltrate.

Erin Lowry is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg