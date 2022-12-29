Will 2023 offer a Volcker moment to markets?

The year 2022 will be remembered as the Great Reset from the Great Moderation of 1980-2021. It will mark the return of high inflation, hawkish central bankers, rising interest rates, and slowing growth. It will mark the beginning of a reversal of globalisation. Geopolitical risks are occupying centre-stage in the heart of Europe after 75 years. Chip wars are breaking out. Cold War 2.0 turning the world even more dangerous. Climate change is becoming visible in our backyards but the...