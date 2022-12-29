HomeNewsOpinion

Will 2023 offer a Volcker moment to markets?

Ajay Bagga   •

How soon the fight against inflation will be declared over will determine if the 2023 recession is soft or hard

If we had to describe 2022, we would describe the year 2022 as: Inflation, higher rates, war and energy shock. (File image)
The year 2022 will be remembered as the Great Reset from the Great Moderation of 1980-2021. It will mark the return of high inflation, hawkish central bankers, rising interest rates, and slowing growth. It will mark the beginning of a reversal of globalisation. Geopolitical risks are occupying centre-stage in the heart of Europe after 75 years. Chip wars are breaking out. Cold War 2.0 turning the world even more dangerous. Climate change is becoming visible in our backyards but the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers