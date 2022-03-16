Widening trade deficit — Can new FTP keep it on a leash?

As India’s exports merrily sail towards this fiscal year’s target of $400 billion, the rising tide in imports is creating ripples of worries that the widening trade deficit could muddy the waters for the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic setback. According to the latest trade data made available by the commerce ministry, India’s merchandise exports in February this year were $34.57 billion as against $27.63 billion in the year-ago month, a growth of 25.10 percent. Compared with the year...