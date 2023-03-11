 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Explained: Why were crypto intermediaries brought under PMLA

Stella Joseph & Yash Desai
Mar 11, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

India has been prudent to take measures to safeguard its revenue interest by first bringing VDAs under the Income-tax Act, 1961 and now countering risks of money laundering and other economic offences by including them under PMLA.

News reports suggest that over Rs 9 billion has already been attached as proceeds of crime in connection with crypto frauds.

The Indian government introduced a significant notification on March 7, 2023 bringing into coverage various crypto intermediaries within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The move comes at a time when many crypto intermediaries are already facing investigations from the Enforcement Directive (ED), the enforcing agency of the PMLA. News reports suggest that over Rs 9 billion has already been attached as proceeds of crime in connection with crypto frauds.

With the notification, the government has specified that a reporting entity (RE) under the PMLA would now include persons carrying out “for or on behalf of another natural or legal person in the course of business” the below-mentioned activities:

(i)   exchange between virtual digital assets (VDA) and fiat currencies

(ii) exchange between one or more forms of VDAs