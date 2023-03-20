 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why was KPMG still auditing Silicon Valley Bank?

Chris Hughes
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Long-term client relationships are a known risk to audit quality. KPMG’s near 30-year run at SVB demands a fresh look at the issue

SVB’s shareholders and bondholders – who weren’t bailed out like depositors – ought to be asking KPMG why it felt further elaboration wasn’t necessary. (Source: Bloomberg)

KPMG LLP began auditing Silicon Valley Bank in 1994. Why was it still there in 2023?

The firm signed off on SVB’s accounts shortly before the lender attempted an emergency capital increase that triggered a run by depositors. But SVB’s vulnerability was in the numbers. Liabilities comprised a big chunk of corporate deposits. These funded assets including long-dated bonds whose market value was below par. The risk was that a forced sale of those assets, to meet deposit withdrawals or rotate into shorter-dated assets, would crystalize a loss and deplete capital. And that’s what happened.

The transparency of the accounts may well have helped many investors see the dynamics. But that doesn’t let KPMG off the hook. At issue is whether it could have drawn more attention to the precariousness of the situation. Even if the auditors believed it was unnecessary to question SVB’s ability to continue as a going concern, they had other options. KPMG could, for example, have used a so-called “emphasis-of-matter” paragraph to flag the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio (especially as its designation as “held to maturity” avoided the hit being booked) and the concentration of the deposit base in the technology industry.

Of course, including sentences along these lines may have triggered a bank run too. But the prospect of this ought to have prompted SVB management to take remedial action sooner, alerting the authorities, raising capital privately or selling itself before the report was published.