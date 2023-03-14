 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why UK took a different approach than US on Silicon Valley Bank intervention

Mohamed A El-Erian
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

British policymakers have a stronger aversion to the twin risks of moral hazard and co-option of monetary policy by financial markets

The Fed seems to have been less worried about having its monetary policy co-opted by financial markets as it sought to calm volatility. (Source: REUTERS)

The UK authorities had little choice but to follow their US counterparts by making whole all those holding deposits at the British arm of Silicon Valley Bank. The way they did so, centered on what economists label a “private sector solution,” highlights not just the less complicated operational conditions faced by UK policymakers but also, and more interestingly, their stronger aversion to the twin risks of moral hazard and co-option of monetary policy by financial markets.

At 7 am Monday, the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced that they had “facilitated” the sale of SVB UK to HSBC, a much larger bank, in a manner that protects all depositors and gives them immediate and full access to their funds. This came as a huge relief to small tech startups in particular that, like their brethren in the US, had a significant part of their banking activities at a lender widely seen as especially sympathetic to their operations.

The approach taken in the UK is different from the one in the US. Specifically, the authorities there opted for a no-limit guarantee to SVB depositors, setting aside the official mechanism that insures deposits up to $250,000. In parallel with this, the Federal Reserve opened a special window for all banks to provide cash for one year at preferential terms in exchange for certain high-quality assets.

One way to explain this difference is by looking at the significantly smaller size of SVB UK. After all, it is inherently easier to find a buyer for a small institution. It also means that an already big bank, such as HSBC, does not become appreciably bigger.