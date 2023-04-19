Why the WTO ruling on ICT tariff matters

Highlights India’s import tariff on mobile phones violates WTO rules EU and two other countries had disputed India’s tariff on IT items India will move WTO appellate authority against the ruling The appellate body is dysfunctional now So dispute panel’s ruling will have no immediate impact on India But WTO’s ruling triggers questions on India’s approach to trade and tariff policy A protectionist tariff policy has come to haunt India. A dispute settlement panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday ruled that New Delhi’s...