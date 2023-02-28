 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why the Northeast exit polls are giving BJP and its allies the upper hand

Sagarneel Sinha
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Exit polls can go wrong but there were a number of factors working in BJP’s favour even before campaigning began. Apart from the Modi factor and local alliances, BJP has strengthened its organisation in all three states and now have some credible local leaders to showcase 

In Meghalaya, the exit polls are unanimous that ruling NPP is going to emerge as the single largest party. (Image: Twitter @PIBKohima)

What emerges from the exit polls of the three northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — is that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been seen performing well in all three states. Although there have been instances of  exit polls going wrong, this piece will focus on the factors responsible for these results, considering the polls are correct.

The Modi Factor

The saffron party has been a growing force in the northeastern region, which was once a bastion of Congress. The Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s approach to connect with the region, which often has tonnes of complaints against New Delhi for ignoring it, through its welfare schemes and developmental projects have definitely boosted the saffron party’s image. So in these states, Brand Modi has been popular and this seems to have helped BJP immensely.

In Tripura, where the incumbent BJP was hit by factionalism, the exit polls come as a huge relief. All the exit polls, barring one, claim that the BJP-led NDA is going to form the government in the state. Although Times Now-ETG Research hasn’t given a majority to the BJP+, it still predicts that the saffron coalition is likely to get the maximum numbers.