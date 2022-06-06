HomeNewsOpinion

Why the market is unable to read the RBI’s rate hike sizes 

Aparna Iyer   •

If Indians lose confidence in their central bank in reining in inflation, consumption demand would be hit hard

The market is unable to determine how long the road will be towards the terminal repo rate at which point India’s economy grows enough to generate required jobs and income without overheating
If you were following the expectations flow from the markets on what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would do in the coming months, you would be surprised by the range of it. Sure, the consensus is that rate hikes are coming fast and furious because the governor himself has indicated so. Where market participants seem to differ is the quantum of rate hikes, and economists are split on this. Moreover, the market is unable to determine how long the...

