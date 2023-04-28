Why the dividend policy on Gujarat PSUs can backfire

Highlights The Gujarat government announced a policy for compulsory dividends and bonus shares for state PSUs. The policy calls for a minimum of 30 percent of net profit, or 5 percent of net worth, whichever is higher. A PSU with a net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of Rs 1,000 crore has been mandated to exercise the option to buy back PSUs having reserve and surplus equal to or more than 10 times their paid-up capital...