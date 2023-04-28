Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Why the dividend policy on Gujarat PSUs can backfire

Moneycontrol Contributor   •

Most of the Gujarat government PSUs are either in the chemicals, fertilisers or the metal and commodity sectors. These are cyclical industries, where cash flows are not certain and resources need to be conserved for the downcycle.

Highlights The Gujarat government announced a policy for compulsory dividends and bonus shares for state PSUs. The policy calls for a minimum of 30 percent of net profit, or 5 percent of net worth, whichever is higher. A PSU with a net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of Rs 1,000 crore has been mandated to exercise the option to buy back PSUs having reserve and surplus equal to or more than 10 times their paid-up capital...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers