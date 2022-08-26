HomeNewsOpinion

Why the current pay cutbacks in IT Inc are bad news for others too

R Srinivasan   •

Unless the IT sector manages to come up with solutions to the current slowdown, one could see a sea-change in the employment patterns, as they shift gears towards high value-added services and innovations, while automation and robotisation takes over more mundane tasks 

Representative image
On a recent trip to the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad, after a long gap of a couple of decades, I headed to Secunderabad, the area I knew best from my earlier stint in the city. Only to find that most of my favourite eateries and watering holes had either shut shop or moved. The proprietor of one of the few remaining restaurants told me, “There’s no money here anymore. All the spending happens in and around Hi-tech city or...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers