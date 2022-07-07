Why Russia should fear appreciation of the ruble against the dollar

An ominous headline from Reuters on June 30, 2022, announced, ‘Russian ruble rallies; Gazprom shares plummet after it skips dividend’. Contrary to what may seem obvious, it is the appreciation, not the depreciation, of the ruble that Russia is and must be wary of. The ruble, if it were to continue on its present path of being the ‘best performing currency’ in 2022, may actually trigger a major economic crisis. This is becoming increasingly clear with action by the Central...