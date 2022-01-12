Why regulation is the best thing that can happen to cryptocurrency markets

There is a strong libertarian ethic that underpins the entire crypto asset industry, and crypto evangelists take pride in their anti-establishment approach to finance. So, on the surface, regulation appears antithetical to the concept of decentralised finance. After all, if the whole point of the cryptocurrency market is that no single entity controls it, then how can it ever make sense for a single entity to regulate it?

In reality, however, just the way that good brakes in your car allow you to go faster, good, and sensible regulation helps everyone feel safer, innovate rapidly, and grow the market swiftly. For this reason, regulation is in the best interests of cryptocurrencies, because it will act as an extraordinary driver of growth, and move it towards mainstream adoption.

Mainstream Adoption

Individual investors in today’s market are largely early adopters, who by definition are finite in number. For the market to grow, we need to attract mainstream users. For this to happen, we need prominent trading platforms such as Robinhood, Hargreaves, IG Markets, E Toro, PayTM Money, IIFL, and others to embrace cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class, and make it accessible to their customers. They will not do this in a big way without a clear regulatory framework that protects them from potential sanctions.

Sensible Regulation

While all regulators have toiled with the question of what would constitute sensible regulation, the cryptocurrency market remains largely unregulated. Some countries have announced piecemeal regulation, but if you sit back and take a look at the market today, it lacks coherence.

The cryptocurrency industry needs light touch regulation. The approach taken towards the auto industry is a good parallel where there are four main categories of regulated entities: manufacturers (automakers), service providers (dealers, insurers, rental companies, etc.), rules of the road (highway code), and the individuals who drive cars (licensing).

We must think of the cryptocurrency market in a similar way: manufacturers (issuers of digital assets) need rules on what types of cryptocurrencies are acceptable; service providers (exchanges, wallets, custodians, etc.) need rules of conduct so as to avoid money laundering, and fraud; transaction processors (trading, settlement, custody, payments, transfers) need rules to protect their participants, and individual investors need simple validation at the point of entry to protect the vulnerable from scams. That is enough to create a thriving, and active market that will grow exponentially.

A fifth category could be an inter-country regulation co-operation to create a unified regulator because a global, and 24X7 market cannot be regulated effectively by a single country. We’ve had similar collaborations such as the ICC for international trade, the ISDA for swaps and derivatives — then why not one for cryptocurrencies?

What About Taxes?

Taxes are always controversial, but how about everyone disclosing their cryptocurrency holdings and a fine be imposed on those who fail to do so — but in return no taxes be levied on crypto gains for individual investors for the next 10 years? A long-term tax holiday is the kind of fillip the sector needs at this moment.

Cryptocurrencies are volatile. People can make paper profits that can vanish the next day. It is a very high-risk activity, but unless people take these risks now, the market will not grow, and become mainstream. Without the risk takers, people won’t understand the risks well enough. If we need early risk takers to move the market to a certain level of maturity, and stability, then discouraging risk taking will only serve to slow down the path to stability. We need to give incentives, and what better way than to not levy taxes.

As cryptocurrencies are on the cusp of becoming a major force in financial markets, what we need at this moment is sensible regulation.

Akshaya Bhargava is Founder and Executive Chairman, Bridgeweave.