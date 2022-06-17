HomeNewsOpinion

Why Rajiv Bajaj is both right and wrong about EV start-ups 

R Srinivasan   •

Bajaj is right on the issue of proper regulation and lack of adequate quality oversight among many of the new EV players 

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj (Picture source: Reuters)
Like his late father Rahul Bajaj, Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, has never been known to pull his punches. Years ago, when Vijay Mallya was flying high, he ridiculed the erstwhile liquor baron’s pet project by saying that Kingfisher Airlines didn’t have a business model, only models. More recently, he attracted the wrath of the right wing in India when he said his company was yanking its ads from “toxic media channels” because he did not want...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers