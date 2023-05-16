Why profit margins of tyre companies might have peaked

The last two fiscal years have been gratifying for tyre makers and investors in these companies. Strong demand for tyres and good pricing that more than offset input costs translated into earnings momentum, which was also mirrored in the recent March quarter results. Responding to the sustained sturdy performance, tyre stocks have been on a roll. Apollo Tyres Ltd’s stock price is up 83 per cent from a year ago, Ceat Ltd too, powered ahead by 82 per cent and...