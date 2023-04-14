 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why one small-town manufacturer pollutes more than Gazprom

David Fickling
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

But the carbon emissions of diesel engine-maker Cummins rival some big names

Cummins Inc — one of the world’s largest manufacturer of diesel engines and generators — was responsible for a remarkable 1.17 billion metric tons of so-called Scope 3 carbon emissions in 2021. (Source: Bloomberg)

What’s America’s biggest greenhouse-gas polluter?

Is it Exxon Mobil Corp or Peabody Energy Corp, the country’s largest producers of oil and coal? Perhaps General Electric Co, Boeing Co or General Motors Co, whose turbines, aircraft and cars consume tens of millions of tons of fossil fuels every day? Maybe Duke Energy Corp or Berkshire Hathaway Energy, owners of America’s biggest coal-fired power fleets?

Based on companies’ emissions reporting, it’s none of the above. Instead, the culprit is a century-old manufacturer that President Joe Biden praised for its efforts on clean energy during a factory visit this month, whose philanthropic efforts have turned its small Midwestern hometown of Columbus, Indiana into a modernist architectural paradise.

Cummins Inc. — one of the world’s largest manufacturer of diesel engines and generators — was responsible for a remarkable 1.17 billion metric tons of so-called Scope 3 carbon emissions in 2021, according to its climate disclosures. That’s more than the world’s biggest gas producer Gazprom Inc.; more than Exxon Mobil and BP Plc put together; more than the combined total for GM, Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, which
collectively manufacture nearly 23 million cars each year. Indeed, the number is equivalent to about one ton out of every 50 emitted worldwide in 2019.