Why NPCI had to extend UPI market cap deadline by two years

Deepak Abbot
Dec 05, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

While the restrictions on UPI apps have been deferred by two years, nothing much would change from the current scenario unless we see another dominating app taking off in payments — the likelihood of that at the current stage looks very difficult

January 1, 2023 would have brought in a bizarre regulation (if I may call it so) that would have restricted popular UPI apps from growing.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on March 2021 had came up with a novel idea to save the unified payments interface (UPI) from concentration risk.

The guidelines mandated each UPI third-party app to adhere to a 30 percent transaction volume cap by December 31, 2022, to avoid the concentration of UPI volumes in the hands of a few players. Currently, three players — PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm — account for approximately 96 percent of monthly UPI volumes.

But on December 2, in a widely expected move, the NPCI extended the deadline for UPI players to adhere to a market cap of 30 percent by two years, to December 31, 2024.

Well, the NPCI’s original intent was not entirely unfounded, as the UPI was suffering from large tech outages starting from a big bang issue that happened in 2020 when PhonePe went down due to a moratorium on Yes Bank. That’s when we all realised our dependency on an app to make daily payments.

When the NPCI came up this restrictive policy in 2021 (to be implemented phase wise from January 2023), the UPI was seeing close to 2.5 billion monthly transactions. PhonePe with 45 percent share, and Google Pay at 36 percent share were walking away with the bulk of it. In October, the UPI grew by 193 percent to 7.3 billion transactions. In terms of app share, nothing changed. In fact, PhonePe cemented its leadership further by increasing its market share.