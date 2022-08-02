Why ITC’s growth may reignite demerger calls

The sharp run-up in ITC’s shares since February 2022 seems justified when you look at the splendid results it has turned in for the June quarter. The market’s neutral reaction to these results indicates that the Street had already factored these numbers in. Or, that ITC’s undervaluation was due for a correction but once that was corrected to an extent, other factors causing an overhang came into focus. Namely, risks on the tobacco control policy, taxation and ESG concerns...