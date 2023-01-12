Why investors are rushing to mid and small-cap funds 

Highlights Inflows in equity mutual fund schemes in December more than tripled over the previous month Small and mid-cap funds witnessed the highest inflow De-risking by investing in Hybrid funds was also visible Post-pandemic performance of smaller funds attracts investors Investors capitalising on the India story by betting on smaller companies Domestic investors continue to support Indian markets despite the resumption of selling by foreign investors. Direct and indirect investments have both recorded positive flows from domestic investors. According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds...