HomeNewsOpinion

Why India is worried about being left out of the US-led Mineral Supply Partnership (MSP)

Prosenjit Datta   •

China and the US-led MSP are jostling to dominate the space for crucial minerals needed for EV batteries

The war for mines is turning fairly ugly and is likely to be fought as aggressively as the battle to take control of oil resources that was waged in the 20th century
When Indian policymakers talk about MSP, they typically refer to the Minimum Support Price that the government announces for certain crops – and which is the price it offers farmers to procure these crops. Recently though, a very different MSP is the cause for worry to the Indian government. This is the Mineral Security Partnership, an initiative led by the US, which seeks to protect critical mineral supply chains for the partner countries. Apart from the US there are 10...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers