Why have Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh responded differently to Narendra Modi's appeal?

Shekhar Iyer
Dec 09, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the BJP's best bet to attract votes, there seemed to be certain preconditions for his appeal to work

PM Narendra Modi had cast his vote during phase 2 of Gujarat elections. (Image: Twitter/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it a point at every rally to urge voters to give a record haul of seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mark 27 years of BJP rule in Gujarat so that he can continue his work in Delhi.

So emotional was his appeal that a wave of sorts enabled the BJP achieve a record-breaking victory, winning 156 of the 182 assembly seats in the state. But when Modi tried a similar emotional appeal and sought to strike a chord with the voters in Himachal Pradesh, they seemed to be not as enthusiastic as voters in Gujarat. Rather, they preferred the Congress over the BJP, which was in power for the last five years.

Even if Modi is the BJP's best bet to attract votes, there seemed to be certain preconditions for his appeal to work.

Modi's campaign is not of big help in situations where there is a spike in factionalism within the BJP and senior leaders cannot bury their hatchet for the sake of elections. Also, Modi cannot retrieve the situation for the BJP when its rivals like the Congress come up with such tall electoral promises including the return of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the cost of good economics.

True, Modi's connection with Gujarat voters is much stronger than with the voters in Himachal Pradesh. Nevertheless, Modi made his appeal to the Himachal Pradesh voters.

Modi made an appeal at a rally in Solan ahead of the November 12 election. He said: “You don’t have to remember who the BJP candidate is. It can be anyone. Simply remember the lotus…If you see ‘kamal ka phool’ while casting your vote, understand that this is the BJP, this is Modi who has come to you. Your every vote for ‘kamal ka phool’ will come directly to Modi’s account as a blessing.”