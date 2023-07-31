Why financial conditions remain loose despite rate hikes

Having fallen once the rate hikes began, markets soon began to look forward to a time when central banks will pause and then start cutting rates to support the economy

‘Don’t fight the Fed’ is a well-known market adage. The reason is rather obvious. Fed policy determines liquidity in the economy and with it, the cost of capital. And if we stretch the point a bit, Fed policy also affects the global supply of liquidity and the US dollar, the currency in which much of world trade happens. Fed policy reverberates around global markets. Fighting the Fed But that was then. More recently, the markets seem to be more interesting in...