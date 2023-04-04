 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why domestic withholding tax rates on royalties and fees for technical services were increased

EN Dwarkanath
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

An increase in the rate of withholding tax on such payments to non-residents brings it on par with the base rate of tax prescribed in domestic law for various payments to non-residents such as dividends or share buybacks

The free flow of technology and technical knowledge and experience is essential for the growth of any economy. Various countries, depending on their stage of maturity, may choose to give a fillip to their domestic industry by importing technology and skills that may not be easily available locally.

The Indian Government introduced a tax on the payment of royalties and fees for technical services (FTS) in domestic tax law in 1976 through the levy of withholding tax of 40 percent and 20 percent. To reduce the cost of technology for Indian concerns, the withholding tax rate on non-resident payments of royalties and FTS was gradually lowered from 1986 onwards and brought down to 10 percent by 2005.

Non-resident companies also had the ability to take recourse to tax rates prescribed under the tax treaties that India had signed. Many treaties prescribed a higher rate of withholding tax for royalties and FTS in the initial years, with a subsequent reduction in rates laid out in the treaties. While India’s treaties with countries such as the US and the UK prescribed a 15 percent withholding tax rate, those with many OECD countries set it at 10 percent. These are generally the countries from which India imports technology and skills.

Therefore, the reduction of the domestic rate of withholding tax on payments of such royalties and FTS to non-residents to 10 percent – excluding surcharge (initially in 2005 and again in 2015 after a brief increase in the interim period) – essentially equated the rate under domestic law with the tax rate under many tax treaties that India had signed.