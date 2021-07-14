Why does Rakesh Jhunjunwala want to take to the skies?

Representative Image

Legendary investor Rakesh Jhunhunwala appears to be following in the footsteps of another successful investor turned businessman, RadhakishanDamani whose company Avenue Supermarts operates the DMart stores. Media reports say Jhunjhunwala is considering an investment in an airline startup called Akasa. He has earlier invested in airline companies such as SpiceJet and Jet Airways, where he held around one percent of their equity capital in each company. Airlines are one of the worst affected sectors due to restrictions imposed during Covid-19. All...