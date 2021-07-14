MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Why does Rakesh Jhunjunwala want to take to the skies?

The airlines business is a difficult one but the legendary investor may have good reasons to do it now, motivated by the success of another investor turned businessman

Shishir Asthana
July 14, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
Why does Rakesh Jhunjunwala want to take to the skies?

Representative Image

  Legendary investor Rakesh Jhunhunwala appears to be following in the footsteps of another successful investor turned businessman, RadhakishanDamani whose company Avenue Supermarts operates the DMart stores. Media reports say Jhunjhunwala is considering an investment in an airline startup called Akasa. He has earlier invested in airline companies such as SpiceJet and Jet Airways, where he held around one percent of their equity capital in each company. Airlines are one of the worst affected sectors due to restrictions imposed during Covid-19. All...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Some light visible at the end of the macro tunnel

    Jul 13, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Macros turn it on, Wabco’s halo, Finolex’s growth pitch, IT's ‘green’ stripes, Biocon trouble for SEBI, ECB turns a new chapter, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers