Why digital cash needs to feel real: Andy Mukherjee

Andy Mukherjee
Dec 12, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

It won’t be enough for central banks to simply issue electronic versions of fiat money. Users must view the new currencies as close substitutes for paper bills

Five years ago, central bank digital currencies were a curiosity. Now, they’re a fad. More than 40 economies are running pilots or are in the pre-trial development phase, in addition to the 11 already using them. With rising interest, previously unasked questions about these new-age payment tools are starting to emerge. Some sound deceptively easy, but getting the answers right could be crucial.

Start with one such simple query: physical representation. It was an issue that the Reserve Bank of India raised in October, ahead of a retail e-rupee trial that got under way this month. Simply put, there are two design choices. One is to specify a minimum value — say, 1/100th of a rupee — and allow tokens of any amount that can be composed without breaking the floor.

So if a consumer wants to pay someone 825.05 rupees ($10) by using the central bank digital currency (CBDC), it will inform its bank, which will debit the person’s savings balance and request the RBI to issue a coin for the exact amount. The token will duly pop up in the user’s wallet after the RBI deducts 825.05 rupees from the requesting bank’s account with it.

None of this should take more than a few seconds. However, some friction is ingrained in public money and we probably don’t want to lose all of it. For instance, physical cash comes in fixed denominations. So it may make sense to require the consumer to request for one e-rupee coin of 1,000 rupees from the RBI. They can then spend a fraction of it and immediately see an unspent balance in ther digital wallet. It can be simply left there for later use, or moved back into a regular savings account.

How’s this a better design? A fixed denomination is a wholly artificial construct in the digital world. But to the extent it anchors people into believing that what they’re using is just an online version of familiar sovereign money — safe even if their bank or wallet provider goes bust — it may actually be reassuring for users. (The functionality shoppers gain over bank notes is that they won’t have to go back home with unwanted candy that merchants in India pass on when they don’t have change.)

Trivial as they sound, decisions like these will shape our cashless future. Some of the early CBDC experimenters like China, Sweden, and South Korea have already moved away from physical cash to a large extent. There, the authorities fear that unless they come up with an alternative, national money will be reduced to being just a unit of account — yuan, krona, or won — without any physical presence. That could have unpredictable consequences. If the payment market is cornered by a few powerful private-sector platforms, they may impose hidden charges and fees. It will be hard for people to go on believing that their deposits and wallet balances are actually worth what the account statements say if they have no testable way to obtain a more trustworthy public-sector representation of the same value in exchange. You won’t know if water actually boils at 100 degrees C if all you have is a thermometer; you also need water.