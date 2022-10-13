Why countries want to de-dollarize the international economy?

The Ambassador at Large of Russia's Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev recently announced that the BRICS nations were working together to de-dollarize international trade, replacing it with a new currency based on a basket of the group’s currencies. While political reasons including US-led sanctions and disqualification from utilization of SWIFT cannot be ruled out as a credible threat to countries opposing US hegemony, there may be some strong economic motivations that provoke countries to look for an alternative to the dollar’s dominant...