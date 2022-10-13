HomeNewsOpinion

Why countries want to de-dollarize the international economy?

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

US monetary tightening is playing havoc with the world’s economies as the dollar is the main global currency. This has reignited a desire to end the dollar’s dominance in the world economy

Representative image
The Ambassador at Large of Russia's Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev recently announced that the BRICS nations were working together to de-dollarize international trade, replacing it with a new currency based on a basket of the group’s currencies.  While political reasons including US-led sanctions and disqualification from utilization of SWIFT cannot be ruled out as a credible threat to countries opposing US hegemony, there may be some strong economic motivations that provoke countries to look for an alternative to the dollar’s dominant...

