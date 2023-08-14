Why CEOs, CFOs are increasingly hooked to managed offices for real estate needs

The Managed office model thus provides a sort of “corporate outsourcing solution” for hassled top honchos

Siddhartha Gupta

India has emerged and continues to be the “Office to the World” and attracts global corporate tenants because of cost efficiency, especially in the current environment of global downturn. Institutional interest in the India office sector has been increasing – more so since Covid-19, recording $9 billion of transactions since 2020 by institutional investors. They have witnessed healthy return of capital from India, evinced through listed REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and secondary sales.

Office Demand: Changing Form

While the office demand over the last 10 years has been increasing, the form of demand has been changing for the last five years. What traditionally used to be long term leases spread over millions of square feet with timely rental escalations for large corporations (Eg: IBM, Microsoft), is now seeing a shift. Tenancy models through Flex and Managed offices are seeing a big uptrend – both in investment and in demand.

The fundamental difference between Flex and Managed office services is that a Flex office provider leases, fits-out the space on speculative basis, and then leases out the space to typically targets startups/freelancers on month-to-month leases on a “workstation” basis. Examples of Flex office providers are Awfis, WeWork and Springboard 91.

In comparison, a Managed office service provider leases 10,000-200,000 square feet at a time to large enterprises for three to five years. It will take a master-lease from traditional office landlords, fit-out the space per the client’s specifications using its in-house design and construction teams, and then provide the daily operations (security, cleaning, maintenance, food and beverages, etc) to the tenant once they take occupation of the space. Examples include Tablespace and SmartWorks.

According to research done by Alta Capital, Flex/Managed office demand in India is expected to take 20-25 percent of new office absorption from now to 2028. Currently the flex office stock is approximately 50 million square feet, representing 5 percent of total office stock, and it is expected to grow at 15 percent CAGR to 120 million square feet by 2028, taking up around 10 percent of total office stock.

Alternative To Traditional Leasing

The Managed office sector is rapidly attracting significant institutional investor interest in the past 18-24 months from institutional investors like Keppel, KKR, Barings and AGS. Why this growth spurt?

Flex/Managed offices have evolved from startups as tenants in the initial years to mainstream and large corporate tenants now, who are willing to outsource their Commercial Real Estate (CRE) function.

One of the key advantages of Managed office services is that it provides a “turn-key solution” (provision of complete product/service available for immediate use) for predominantly large companies. It provides a single window of office solutions to prospective tenants by solving for time and cost efficiency and allows them to pay through a single monthly invoice that covers leasing, fit-out/design, and operations.

Consider these aspects of the Traditional Office Leasing Model which involve overheads in terms of time and money:

Lease • Base Rental • Common Area Maintenance Build • Design • Procurement • Construction • Capital Investment Operate • Facility Management • Utilities, Security, Compliance • Vendor Management

Compare this to what a Managed Office Leasing Model would entail:

Integrated Office Services for a single monthly cheque

Benefits Of Managed Offices

It is quite evident which is more convenient and cost/time effective. Another favourable feature of the managed office leasing market in India is the ability of the tenant to secure long-term leases with termination rights after 3-5 years.

Hence this ability to terminate lease after 3-5 years solves the traditional “long/short” issue of the serviced office business. Furthermore, the attractiveness to fix long-term leases for the tenant is magnified given the inflationary nature of the Indian economy since the rents are locked-in for the long term which is usually 12-15 years.

As most companies are moving towards a hub-and-spoke model with one central office hub and smaller spokes – or satellite offices for employees, managed office operators are better suited to provide this offering. Instead of incurring upfront Capex for leasing as well as fit-outs and other associated costs, managed space providers help occupiers to stagger it over a longer period, thereby saving capital for business expansion at the onset.

Real-estate typically is the second largest expense line item for corporations (after salaries/benefits). However, it is often poorly managed or understood by corporations. As such, this is often seen as a “pain point” by CEOs/CFOs.

The Managed office model thus provides a sort of “corporate outsourcing solution” for hassled top honchos. Cost savings could be in the range of 10-30 percent. Additionally, this model also provides more flexibility and higher quality product/service than traditional in-house solutions.

Additional benefits include enhanced employee engagement and collaboration workspaces. Amenities such as scrum spaces, huddle areas and collaboration zones in flexible workspaces enable large organisations with a significant proportion of millennial employees to foster a culture of creativity and innovation.

With so many advantages, managed office spaces are going to be increasingly preferred by large companies in the next few years.

Siddhartha Gupta is the Founder and Managing Partner of Alta Capital, a real estate investment and asset management firm. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.