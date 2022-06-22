HomeNewsOpinion

Why central banks may have to raise interest rates sharply to lower inflation

Manas Chakravarty   •

The Bank for International Settlements says, "in an unequal society, income is concentrated in the hands of a few, whose consumption is high and largely insensitive to interest rate". That could limit the effectiveness of monetary policy 

File image of a shopper holding groceries while waiting to checkout inside a grocery store in San Francisco, California, US
The markets seem to be worried that too much monetary tightening by the US Fed would tip the US economy into a recession. And since what happens in US markets reverberates around global markets, via the US dollar and fund flows, the probability of the US Fed overshooting is one that should concern all investors. But surely the central bank knows what it is doing. Some economists believe the Fed often makes mistakes and point to the excesses built up...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers