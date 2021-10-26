MARKET NEWS

Don't burden PSU banks with social agenda

The government is right in seeking to ensure social security for the poor. But should it do so through the public sector banks?

Subir Roy
October 26, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST
Don't burden PSU banks with social agenda

In the run-up to the festive season, the government has asked public sector banks to beef up their social lending and also the social security programmes that they help implement. In particular, the government wants small business and retail borrowers to be able to access the credit they need. The most high profile act will be to hold district wise loan melas. Loan melas held under the earlier regime during the eighties were roundly criticised and dubbed as politically directed...

