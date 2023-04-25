Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Why branch banking is making a comeback  

Aparna Iyer   •

Analysts at Elara Capital point out in their April 20 report that branches are critical to boosting a bank’s digital aspirations 

Gone are the days of just lending and a bank branch today doubles up as an investment advisory centre. (Representative image)
Highlights It’s ironical that banks are increasing the number of branches at a time when the talk is all about digital banking The existence of physical branches is the strongest indication of trustworthiness Branch penetration is far lower than that of developed nations Branch banking and digital banking are complementary Banks are seeing it makes economic sense to expand branch networks In the first three quarters of FY23, India’s banks added 2200 plus branches, even as Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions hit another all-time high. It...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers