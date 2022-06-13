Why are retail investors buying Indian equities while FIIs are selling? 

Indian equity markets are interestingly poised. On the one hand, we are seeing relentless FPI selling while on the other hand, domestic investors are pouring money into the markets. FPIs have sold over Rs 18,000 crore in the Indian equity market in the first 10 days of June, taking the total outflow to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, according to SEBI data. This is one of the biggest withdrawals by foreign investors from India, who have been exiting Indian markets every...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rain, rain, come again
Jun 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard’s distinct edge, market on the horns of a dilemma, what ails infrastructure, the home loan curve and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers