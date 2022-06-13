English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why are retail investors buying Indian equities while FIIs are selling? 

    Domestic retail investors believe they can ride out the storm and get higher long-term returns from equities 

    Shishir Asthana
    June 13, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Why are retail investors buying Indian equities while FIIs are selling? 

    Indian equity markets are interestingly poised. On the one hand, we are seeing relentless FPI selling while on the other hand, domestic investors are pouring money into the markets. FPIs have sold over Rs 18,000 crore in the Indian equity market in the first 10 days of June, taking the total outflow to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, according to SEBI data. This is one of the biggest withdrawals by foreign investors from India, who have been exiting Indian markets every...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rain, rain, come again

      Jun 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard’s distinct edge, market on the horns of a dilemma, what ails infrastructure, the home loan curve and more  

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers