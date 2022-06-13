Why are retail investors buying Indian equities while FIIs are selling? 

Indian equity markets are interestingly poised. On the one hand, we are seeing relentless FPI selling while on the other hand, domestic investors are pouring money into the markets. FPIs have sold over Rs 18,000 crore in the Indian equity market in the first 10 days of June, taking the total outflow to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, according to SEBI data. This is one of the biggest withdrawals by foreign investors from India, who have been exiting Indian markets every...