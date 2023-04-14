 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Why are governments jumping on to the super-apps bandwagon

Anurag Wasnik
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Super-apps hold a promise for enhancing the convenience, efficiency, and personalisation of government services for citizens. From the government’s perspective, it has the potential to reduce redundancies and complexities in the existing processes

Super-apps are gaining popularity in Asia, with many companies such as Paytm, Tata Neu, WeChat and Grab developing their own platforms. (Source: Shutterstock)

India is gearing up to launch an electric vehicle (EV) super-app that will offer EV users detailed information about public charging stations and enable reservations at those stations. The app aims to be a one-stop platform for EV users, making it more convenient for them to locate charging stations and reserve slots easily. This app will be integrated with the UMANG, a mobile app that brings together central, state and local government services on a single platform. The addition of the EV super app to the UMANG platform will enhance the range of services available to Indian citizens, demonstrating the government's commitment to digital transformation.

Like a Swiss Army Knife

super-app is an application that provides users with a core set of features, along with access to mini-apps that are independently created. It can be likened to a Swiss army knife, with a range of tools or mini-apps that users can add or remove as required. Super-apps are gaining popularity in Asia, with many companies such as Paytm, Tata Neu, WeChat and Grab developing their own platforms. Governments are interested in developing super-apps due to their potential benefits, which include improved efficiency, enhanced accessibility to government services, and data collection for policymaking purposes.

In Singapore, the LifeSG platform enables citizens to register their child's birth, make end-of-life plans, pay parking fines and access a range of other government services. The platform is operated by the Government Technology Agency and has been downloaded by over 1.5 million people to date. In Istanbul, Turkey, the IstanbulKart public transportation card which was functioning as an e-wallet for public transport has evolved into a versatile payment system that enables users to pay for other services like public parking lots, museums, municipal restaurants and even grocery stores.