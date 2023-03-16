Who will blink first? Moody markets or data driven central banks?

Highlights Inflation is far from cooling off both in the US and India But market sentiment is calling for a pause in US rate hikes Fed chief Powell now has to weigh new concerns about financial stability The RBI is expected to raise policy rates by another 25 basis points Powell’s dilemma is more acute US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell often repeats that the Fed will be data driven. So does his counterpart in India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das....