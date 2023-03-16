HomeNewsOpinion

Who will blink first? Moody markets or data driven central banks?

Aparna Iyer   •

Powell’s dilemma is acute as the stability of banks depends on market sentiment even as the Fed’s credibility depends on inflation data

SVB’s failure is seen as a systemic risk, and similar mishaps could soon manifest at other smaller banks
Highlights Inflation is far from cooling off both in the US and India But market sentiment is calling for a pause in US rate hikes Fed chief Powell now has to weigh new concerns about financial stability The RBI is expected to raise policy rates by another 25 basis points Powell’s dilemma is more acute  US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell often repeats that the Fed will be data driven. So does his counterpart in India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das....

