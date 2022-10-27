Where the Trillions Needed to Go Green Will Come From

BERGHEIM, GERMANY - OCTOBER 16: A tractor loaded with straw bales passed wind turbines and high-voltage electricity power lines near the Niederaussem coal-fired power plants on October 16, 2022 near Bergheim, Germany. Germany expands coal-fired power production to use coal to secure energy supplies and to offset reduces natural gas imports from Russia. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

A word you’ll find sprinkled liberally through the 500-odd pages of the International Energy Agency’s latest World Energy Outlook is “trillion.” Even today, it is a daunting word, especially when applied to dollars. And it represents one of the chief obstacles to the energy transition mapped out by the IEA’s models.

Clean technologies usually require a bigger upfront investment but enjoy savings from lower running costs, such as free sunshine and wind, down the line (I’m leaving out the “savings” of mitigating climate change, which are substantial). Payback periods can be long, though. For example, at prevailing prices, it would take about eight years for the savings on fuel costs from buying an electric vehicle to cover the upfront premium versus a traditional car, leaving out subsidies.So when the IEA talks about annual clean energy investment needing to rise to $4 trillion by 2030 to achieve net-zero emissions, more than three times current spending, the question of where it will all come from rears up quickly.

One answer: From the money saved on other fuels.

Let’s agree upfront that any long-term model tends to be both (a) wrong on its specific outputs, and (b) improbably smooth on its trends. Nonetheless, the basic concept here — that investment on one technology can be offset to some degree by savings on the one it replaces — is inarguable.

Take the biggest energy market of all, oil, where the nominal upstream cost of current consumption runs north of $9 billion a day.Under the IEA’s three scenarios, oil demand either plateaus from the 2030s onwards, begins gently dropping away later this decade or quickly enters a crash, depending on how ambitiously net-zero emissions policies are implemented. Lower demand should mean a lower daily fuel bill, including the impact of lower prices per barrel, and less investment required in maintaining or developing oil fields. Multiplying out the IEA’s assumptions, the global oil “bill” at the upstream level looks like this through 2050:

The question is: How much of the incremental investment in clean energy required to achieve the more ambitious scenarios is offset by the lower oil spending? Quite a lot, it turns out. Oil savings more than offset the extra investment required in clean energy.

Netting off one against the other yields cumulative savings of $8 trillion or $19 trillion under the Announced Pledges and Net Zero scenarios, respectively.

The bulk of them, however, don’t kick in until the 2030s under these projections, since it takes time for oil demand to fall enough to offset the surge in clean energy investment. That upfront increase in spending on green technologies is especially formidable in the current context, where war and fragmenting trade ties have raised energy costs to existential levels for some countries.

Even without the disruptions sparked by Russian aggression, those smooth projections mask the inevitable dislocations that accompany any turnover of fixed assets at this scale. As the IEA acknowledges in its Outlook, the mere fact of relying on two competing energy systems for some period of time, with existing assets facing economic obsolescence long before their physical usefulness ends, poses a particularly thorny problem (see this). Nonetheless, when confronted with a multi-trillion-dollar bill for decarbonization, don’t ignore the discounts that come with it.