Where are the women in India’s startup ecosystem?

Priyanka Chopra
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

While firms may have the intent to fund more women founders, it becomes difficult to break out of subconscious biases

A promising development is a few women investors launching women-focused funds, but these predominantly invest in early stages. (Representative image/Getty)

India’s startup ecosystem is the toast of the world. As the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem behind the United States and China, India is home to an estimated 57,000 startups, and raised over $134 billion since 2014 (the year India’s startup ecosystem boomed following the launch of the Make In India scheme, among others) to command a combined valuation of over $450 billion. India’s latest tally of unicorns stands at 107. Response

The Case Of The Missing Women

When we take a closer look and gender-disaggregate the numbers mentioned above, a not-so-flattering picture emerges. Only about 8 percent of the $134 billion funding has gone towards women-founded or co-founded startups. On slicing further, this drops to an abysmally low 1.5-2 percent for startups led by all-women founding teams. Among the unicorns, about 15 percent have women (co)founders — and even within this rarefied group, only a handful of these founders are CEOs.

Everyone agrees that gender diversity is a good thing. However, women founders’ participation in the startup ecosystem is plagued by a double whammy: not only are there few women-led startups at the top of the funnel, but there is also prodigious leakage across this funnel resulting in markedly fewer scaled-up startups led by women. How do we then populate the top of the funnel as well as plug the leakage?

The biggest intervention we can make is to intentionally facilitate the creation of more women role-models in the startup ecosystem. You don't become what you don't see.

Expanding The Top Of The Funnel