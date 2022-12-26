Where are the women in India’s startup ecosystem?

A promising development is a few women investors launching women-focused funds, but these predominantly invest in early stages. (Representative image/Getty)

India’s startup ecosystem is the toast of the world. As the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem behind the United States and China, India is home to an estimated 57,000 startups, and raised over $134 billion since 2014 (the year India’s startup ecosystem boomed following the launch of the Make In India scheme, among others) to command a combined valuation of over $450 billion. India’s latest tally of unicorns stands at 107. Response

The Case Of The Missing Women

When we take a closer look and gender-disaggregate the numbers mentioned above, a not-so-flattering picture emerges. Only about 8 percent of the $134 billion funding has gone towards women-founded or co-founded startups. On slicing further, this drops to an abysmally low 1.5-2 percent for startups led by all-women founding teams. Among the unicorns, about 15 percent have women (co)founders — and even within this rarefied group, only a handful of these founders are CEOs.

Everyone agrees that gender diversity is a good thing. However, women founders’ participation in the startup ecosystem is plagued by a double whammy: not only are there few women-led startups at the top of the funnel, but there is also prodigious leakage across this funnel resulting in markedly fewer scaled-up startups led by women. How do we then populate the top of the funnel as well as plug the leakage?

The biggest intervention we can make is to intentionally facilitate the creation of more women role-models in the startup ecosystem. You don't become what you don't see.

Expanding The Top Of The Funnel

The top of the funnel is marked by enterprises at their earliest and riskiest stages. We can create mechanisms for capacity building, access to networks, and catalytic capital for women founders. Further, women founders receive less capital. They are often more realistic and grounded when it comes to making financial projections for their business, which can come across as a lack of ambition to investors. I am not saying that we should stop being who we are as women but create strategies for women to reshape their approach without diluting their innate styles?

We are seeing some movement in this direction. In addition to several incubator-led programmes, we are also seeing the initiation of a few investor-led platforms and interventions focused on supporting women-founded startups at their earliest stages with capital and mentorship. India’s apex public policy think tank Niti Aayog has also revamped its Women Entrepreneurship Portal (WEP) to assist 250,000 women entrepreneurs.

Plugging The Leakage

While it is true that every investor is looking for the best business, often decisions are influenced by subconscious biases that are stacked against women founders. According to WinPE and BCG, only about 12 percent of decision-makers at VC/PE firms in India are women; 65 percent of firms do not have a single female partner. This could lead to half-informed and skewed decision-making. While firms may have the intent to fund more women founders, it becomes difficult to break out of these biases.

It is also worthwhile to examine the micro dynamics within teams. Research shows that minority groups need a critical mass before having an equal and independent voice. While diversity is a measurable metric, inclusion is a mindful process that leaders must imbibe to draw the most value of having gender-balanced teams.

A promising development is a few women investors launching women-focused funds, but these predominantly invest in early stages, while startups need funding across multiple rounds to grow. Rather than looking at women to invest in women, can we promote more inclusive investing where female and male champions join forces and support women entrepreneurs?

One way to do this is for the industry to institute guidelines for both: capital allocation to women-led startups, and representation of women in their operating and investing teams. Agreed-upon guidelines will create buy-in from the community to drive systemic change and make more capital available to women founders without ‘othering’ them.

What Gets Measured, Gets Improved

We need to collectively agree on key vectors — from funding share and proactive analysis of the performance of women-led startups to the number of women in fund houses. Institutionalising benchmarks, reporting, reviewing performance based on hard data-backed evidence would perpetuate a virtuous loop breaking through subconscious biases and normalising women in the startup ecosystem.

We are at the end of 2022. How can creating a level playing field for women founders still be a hard problem? There are no magic wand solutions. But perhaps, there is a magic pen on the investor’s desk!