When do off-market transactions lose their kosher tag?

When are off-market transactions valid? The law in this relation is a little complex and multiple provisions may apply

Highlights Off-market transactions in equities are not uncommon These transactions are permitted but come with conditions attached that must be complied with A recent SEBI case pertaining to violations of these conditions shows how violating these conditions is enough to attract a penalty Off-market transactions in shares are commonplace. They refer to transactions that are not carried out through a stock exchange but done privately on a one-to-one basis. The question is whether they are permissible and if so under what conditions? SEBI...