What’s on your plate: Steering inflationary pressures and understanding the effects on investors

Food accounts for about 30 percent of the consumption basket

The big talk of the town is consumer price inflation for July, which rose 7.44 percent year-on-year, the most in almost two years. Compared with a benign 4.8 percent for June, one wonders what went awry in only a month.

It’s all about food. While the biggest culprit was tomato prices – and therefore vegetables – other food items like cereals, pulses, spices and milk continued to pinch the consumer’s wallet.

And not for the first time. Cereal prices have been rising by double digits for almost a year. Milk has been rising by 8-9 percent. Spices have witnessed an unrelenting 17-20 percent increase for more than a year now. Now, pulses are joining the party.

In the pandemic period followed by the Russia-Ukraine war, supply-side shocks played a major role in driving up commodity prices. Shocks were felt in items excluding food, viz. core inflation, in the likes of energy, transportation, personal care items, clothing and healthcare. While the supply-side shocks have eased, producers who faced input cost pressures are now passing them on to consumers, slowing the decline in core inflation. Nevertheless, excluding food, inflation does not seem threatening.

Geopolitics, weather

That brings us back to food. Geopolitics followed by weather disturbances have continued to impact one crop or more. Geopolitics disrupted edible oil prices in FY21 and unseasonal rains impacted wheat output in early 2022, driving prices of cereals and spices upwards since then.

The spillover into animal feed inputs led to rising milk prices. The current monsoon season with El Nino risks are not helping the outlook. Sowing patterns are not robust, with a 9 percent deficiency in pulses.

While India has banned the export of wheat for more than two years now, the recent ban on rice exports, if anything, is testimony that domestic buffer stocks are not in large surpluses. And global uncertainties are keeping international prices on the rise.

Also Read: Bullish on India | India's GDP to hit $35 trillion by 2047: Piyush Goyal

Food is one the primary components of the consumer consumption basket. Food accounts for about 30 percent of the consumption basket (Source: FY22 Private Final Consumption Expenditure data) and therefore food inflation can have a meaningful impact in slowing down the consumption of non-discretionary items. Eventually, this will translate into softening demand. Producers will then be forced to cut prices and sacrifice their margins.

What does it mean for investors? If inflation continues to linger, eventually, both the top line and bottom line will begin to shrink. The top line, especially in discretionary segments, will shrink first and then price cuts by producers to boost demand will lead to erosion of the bottom line of companies. Eventually, price cuts and/or supply cuts will bring demand-supply in balance, but it is not a quick and smooth process.

Rising inflation could prompt the central bank to increase policy rates and keep liquidity restrictive. This means borrowing costs could stay elevated. Raising interest rates has been the key policy instrument used by central banks across the world to tame inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India has not been aggressive because domestic inflation (so far) has not gone out of control. In fact, until June, it looked “just right”.

While one inflation print is not conclusive and food prices – especially of vegetables – have been volatile and transitory in the past, there are no signs of strong disinflationary trends in other food components excluding vegetables. With increasing weather-related risks, seasonal disinflation seems to be getting replaced with uncertainties. A month can now change the inflation outlook. Food inflation seems the “new core” inflation.

What can be done and what is being done? One, the government is looking to offload its buffer stock to contain further price rises. Secondly, imports. India is already increasing pulses imports and has even procured tomatoes from Nepal. Thirdly, farmers are being incentivised to grow more drought-prone crops such as millets, which is ongoing.

Also Read: RBI Policy: FY24 inflation now seen 30 bps higher at 5.4%, big hike in Q2 forecast

However, two structural enablers are required. A buffer policy that extends beyond wheat and rice to include pulses, millets, sugar and spices. The other is cold storage.

Just a few months ago, surplus production resulted in onions and tomatoes thrown out on the streets to contain prices. Now, the price trend has reversed.

Food production is seasonal and will likely be more volatile with climate changes. It is, therefore, imperative to shield surplus stocks when available.

In summary, food inflation is not the outcome of the monsoon alone, but a cumulation of several factors. Near-term solutions like imports and use of buffer stocks are either costly or limited.

Structural enablers are required to be set up – and urgently. The monsoon, the weather and other disturbances could keep coming back. Until the structural buffers are built, both investors and consumers – Watch Your Plate!