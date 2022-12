Jemima Kelly At various points over 2022 — particularly since the collapse of the terra/luna ecosystem in May, and then the FTX exchange in November — people have suggested I take some sort of virtual victory lap for calling out, over several years, the steaming pile of horse manure that is crypto. And I guess I do feel a certain sense of vindication at seeing the market start to implode, having stood my ground against numerous crypto bros telling me to...