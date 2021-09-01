What the sectoral credit data tell us

The Reserve Bank of India’s sectoral credit data for July shows the momentum in loan disbursals improving as restrictions were eased and economic activity improved. In the fiscal year-to-date, non-food credit outstanding shrunk 0.5 percent compared to a 1.1 contraction a year ago. Note that the first few months of a fiscal year are typically a slow season for bank credit, and even in a good year, it is not unusual for bank credit to show a contraction from March-end...