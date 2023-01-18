 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What the Kardashians can teach climate activists

Lara Williams
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Scary headlines and numbers aren’t as influential as human stories

(L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time, a crisis that will affect every industry, every nation, every human life. Yet people seem more curious about the Kardashians. That’s not a criticism or a lament, but a sign climate communicators might have some things to learn from one of the world’s most famous families.

As communication consultant and author Solitaire Townsend pointed out in a viral tweet, searches for “kardashian” have outranked searches for climate change since January 2007 (when Kim Kardashian first rose to fame.) Climate change has only beaten the Kardashians once, on April 22, 2022, otherwise known as Earth Day. Google’s “doodle” to celebrate the event highlighted climate change with gifs of satellite images showing melting glaciers, snow-cover loss, deforestation and coral bleaching. Clicking on the doodle took you to a search-results page for “climate change,” driving a spike in traffic.

This is just one metric of climate engagement, and it’s not the most scientific. But it gibes with public opinion polls. A 2021 study by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found that while a majority of Americans say they worry about global warming, only 35% discuss the topic “at least occasionally.” Given that the crisis is seen as the biggest threat on average by citizens in advanced economies and the high prevalence of climate anxiety in the world’s children, you’d think it would crop up in conversation more often.

So why doesn’t it? It’s a matter of human psychology. A lot of climate communication, from news headlines to sloganeering, is laden with doom:


It also tends to speak in fairly scientific or abstract terms: carbon budgets, mean global temperatures, the 1.5C target. We’re learning fear isn’t always motivating, and statistics aren’t always persuasive.

Per Espen Stoknes, psychologist and former Norwegian politician, summarizes the psychological defenses humans mount against scary climate news: