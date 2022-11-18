What the inflation trend means for markets and investors

Highlights While WPI inflation has been cooling off steadily and quickly, CPI inflation has persisted above 6% for 10 months in a row With wholesale inflation down and core retail inflation sticky, companies should be able to claw back margins The monetary policy committee is expected to hike rates by 25-35 basis points at next policy meet Yield differentials with US expected to broaden With the recent rally, the Nifty PE is elevated Investors should buy dips in a staggered manner The inflation print for October...