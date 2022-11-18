HomeNewsOpinion

What the inflation trend means for markets and investors

Ananya Roy   •

WPI inflation is correcting while CPI inflation has stayed steady---this will help companies claw back some of the eroded margins. This is expected to help prop up the earnings of B2C companies and bring their P/Es back to attractive levels

Representative Image: (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
Highlights While WPI inflation has been cooling off steadily and quickly, CPI inflation has persisted above 6% for 10 months in a row With wholesale inflation down and core retail inflation sticky, companies should be able to claw back margins The monetary policy committee is expected to hike rates by 25-35 basis points at next policy meet Yield differentials with US expected to broaden With the recent rally, the Nifty PE is elevated Investors should buy dips in a staggered manner  The inflation print for October...

