What the IMF has to say about Union Budget 2023

Manas Chakravarty   •

The IMF expects the central government’s projected fiscal deficit to be reduced from 6.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year to 6.2 percent in 2023-24

the IMF expects the central government to meet its current year’s fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Highlights Fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 to be met Fiscal deficit for 2023-24 projected at 6.2 percent of GDP Nominal GDP growth in 2023-24 expected to be 12.4 percent Total expenditure is projected to be lower, at 14.8 percent of GDP compared to 15.1 percent in 2022-23 IMF calls for a clearly communicated medium-term strategy to reduce deficit  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently issued a report on the results of comprehensive discussions with the Indian government about its economic and financial situation and policies,...

