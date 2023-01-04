What the IMF has to say about Union Budget 2023

Highlights Fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 to be met Fiscal deficit for 2023-24 projected at 6.2 percent of GDP Nominal GDP growth in 2023-24 expected to be 12.4 percent Total expenditure is projected to be lower, at 14.8 percent of GDP compared to 15.1 percent in 2022-23 IMF calls for a clearly communicated medium-term strategy to reduce deficit The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently issued a report on the results of comprehensive discussions with the Indian government about its economic and financial situation and policies,...