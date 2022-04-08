What the IDFC MF deal means to the AMC sector

Asset management companies are consolidating their position through mergers and acquisitions. In the latest deal in the space, a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC and ChrysCapital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company, for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore. Bandhan Bank will invest 60 percent of the amount, while ChrysCapital and GIC will invest 20 percent each. Bandhan Bank’s share price moved higher during the first hour of trading, but...