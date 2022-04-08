HomeNewsOpinion

What the IDFC MF deal means to the AMC sector

Shishir Asthana   •

Asset management company valuations were high earlier when fees in equity schemes of AMCs were high. But investors are now moving away from actively managed funds to passive funds like exchange traded funds 

(Representative Image)
Asset management companies are consolidating their position through mergers and acquisitions. In the latest deal in the space, a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC and ChrysCapital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company, for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore. Bandhan Bank will invest 60 percent of the amount, while ChrysCapital and GIC will invest 20 percent each. Bandhan Bank’s share price moved higher during the first hour of trading, but...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers