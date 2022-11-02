What the government taketh away from sugar mills with one hand, it giveth with the other

India’s sugar industry is in the news, what with speculation on export quotas and ethanol pricing, two among key matters in the government’s control that determines their profitability. Recently, the government extended restrictions on free export of sugar by a year till October 2023. Sugar exports will still happen but capped by government-determined quotas. Reports have emerged talking about a 20 percent cut in sugar quotas over the previous season’s 11.2 million ton figure, while some others have pointed to the quota being determined...