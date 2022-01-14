What the government must do for women and girls in the Budget

Representative Image

The COVID-19 pandemic has made every citizen aware of the serious consequences of the inadequate public spending on health. People had to bear the brunt of the shortage of health providers, and inadequate health infrastructure, especially during the second wave in April-May 2021. Many families were driven into debt by the exorbitant medical expenditures that they had to pay for. The pandemic highlighted the health system’s unpreparedness to handle the crisis due to the low priority given to health over the decades.

As the pandemic unfolded, we witnessed its disproportionate impact on the lives of women and girls. Pre-COVID-19 statistics revealed that women’s labour force participation rate fell from 26 percent in 2005 to 20.3 percent in 2019 — the lowest in over five decades. The pandemic made the situation worse for women who were already hard hit by pre-existing inequalities such as unequal pay, and limited access to financial services.

They now had to face greater loss of employment as compared with men, and carry additional caregiving responsibilities at home. Closure of schools, health facilities, and diversion of resources as part of the emergency response to COVID-19 resulted in inadequate access to reproductive health and nutrition services for women and girls. This is bound to have an adverse impact on their health outcomes.

Public health expenditure in India has been historically low, and is at present 1.35 percent of Gross Domestic Product. It is also observed that the gender budget has remained below 5 percent of the total budgeted expenditures, and less than 1 percent of the GDP over the last 16 years. The repercussions of a low health budget get incessantly reflected in the allocations for budget line items that impact the health of women and girls.

The budgetary allocations to the National Health Mission (NHM) in the Union Budget which includes the reproductive health component for women and girls has declined continuously over the last three years. Family planning budgets have stagnated at 4 percent in the NHM budget since 2013-14.

Nearly a third (31 percent according to the Census 2011) of India’s population is made of young persons in the age group of 10-24 years, who are in the reproductive age group. Adequate investments in the reproductive health and wellbeing of this large young population are imperative for India to leverage its ‘demographic dividend’. The unmet need for contraception is high at 9.4 percent according to the National Family Health Survey 5. The Union Budget 2022-23 should provide greater allocations for primary care services especially for spacing methods of family planning services.

COVID-19 is also an opportunity for India to reshape its vision and step up investments in effective strategies and measures for empowering women and girls to ensure their safety, health, and autonomy. Correcting for gender imbalances must be central to COVID-19 recovery measures as well as future pandemic preparedness. The Union Budget 2022-23 must increase overall financial allocations for women and girls in order to improve their health and education, equip them with skills, and create economic opportunities, and enhance their decision-making powers.

Women and girls often remain invisible to decision-makers as data and knowledge about them are either incomplete or missing. The Union Budget must allocate adequate funds for supporting gender analysis and systems to collect gender-disaggregated data. This will be vital for designing better programmes and policies, as well as tracking the flow of benefits to girls and women. Specifically, the budget needs to allocate greater financial resources for:

Education: Bridge the digital divide for girls and women by ensuring improved digital access and literacy for enabling online services

Nutrition: Address the nutrition requirements of adolescent girls and women

Health: Increase the NHM budget so that the quality of family planning counselling improves, and the demand for family planning services increases

Family Planning: The government should explore introducing Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptive (LARC), to meet the reproductive health needs of India’s large young population

Adolescent Girls: Greater allocations for the Rashtriya Kishor Swastya Karyakram (RKSK) component within the NHM budget so that adolescent girls have access to sexual and reproductive health services including sanitary pads

Skill Building: Increase vocational training, skill-building, and entrepreneurship training programmes so that it ensures greater participation of women in the labour force, and provide them financial security

Changing Adverse Norms: Invest in social and behaviour change communication strategies and gender equality initiatives, and

Eliminating Violence: Strengthen response to gender-based violence which is a growing public health concern

The Union Budget should adopt a holistic approach towards investments that enhance the capabilities of women and girls by ensuring convergence in efforts across sectors and departments beyond health. This will help reap an equitable gender dividend which is the only way for India to guarantee peace, prosperity, and the well-being of its citizens.

Poonam Muttreja is Executive Director, Population Foundation of India.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.