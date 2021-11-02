MARKET NEWS

What the demand for the rural jobs programme tells us about rural distress

It is ironic that payments are delayed to the rural jobs programme at a time when central government finances have improved substantially

Subir Roy
November 02, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
A person working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MNREGA scheme (Image by PradeepGaurs/Shutterstock)

The demand for work under the MGNREGA or rural employment guarantee programme continues to remain high long after the lethal second wave of covid-19 infection has waned and there is as yet no sign of an emerging third wave. Households availing work under the scheme totalled 2.08 crore this September (2021), which was around 40 per cent higher than the 1.21 crore figure for the same month two years ago (September 2019), that is before covid-19. What is more, demand...

