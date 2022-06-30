HomeNewsOpinion

What the coming US midterm elections signal for markets

Ajay Bagga   •

Investors turn jittery in the run-up to midterm elections as there's uncertainty on the outcome

In the mayhem caused by falling markets, melting cryptos, a war in the centre of Europe after 77 years and inflation spirals leading to rate hikes and overall tightening financial conditions, the US midterm election’s impact has not been in the active consideration of markets so far. The 2022 midterm elections will be held on November 8, 2022. All 435 U.S. House of Representative seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. The results of these...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers